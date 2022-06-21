ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HCCI urges SBP to come up with clear policy on dollar’s availability

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui has expressed concern over US dollar’s continued upward march and Pakistani rupee’s depreciation, saying State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should come up with a clear policy on dollar’s availability.

Siddiqui feared that food security could become serious issue in the country if with dollar keeps attaining new heights considering the fact that edible oil import is second largest import bill after crude oil.

He said that Pakistan was already going through a severe energy crisis and crude oil has a major share in electricity production which was imported. He wondered whether such energy production was sustainable in view of present economic condition as well as currency devaluation. He said it was worrying industrialists.

In a statement issued here Monday he feared that commercial banks are earning profit in the garb devaluation of Pakistani rupee and said if SBP doesn’t have dollars then Pakistan is all set to face food security issue.

He observed that banks were not quoting dollar’s rate by Monday morning and when interbank rate was opened it was quoted at Rs213 and by noon it rose to Rs214. He said that traders who had opened their letters of credit (LCs) would face serious issues if dollars were not really available because they have to make pay in dollars to their foreign counterparts.

He said that edible oil import bill would keep increasing in such situation. HCCI Chief further said that government was already importing grain for domestic consumption because Pakistan didn’t come up with required wheat production. He regretted such a bleak economic picture that has worried every common man. He said that industry that was purchasing raw material would also be jeopardized and its survival would become difficult.

He said that since Pakistani rupee continues to record devaluation everyone fears whether Pakistan is heading for default like Sri Lanka. “Pakistan government should expedite its process of negotiations with International Monetary Fund as soon as possible to stabilize economy”, he said. Secondly, he advised, the government should reach out its time tested friends to seek monetary assistance for fixing economic issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Pakistani rupee US dollar fuel prices HCCI policy on dollar food security issue

Comments

1000 characters

HCCI urges SBP to come up with clear policy on dollar’s availability

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories