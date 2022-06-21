ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO premiums edge towards record highs on tight supply

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: The very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market in Asia kicked off strongly on Monday as supply tightness persisted, with cash premiums heading towards record highs seen earlier this month.

Cash differentials for 0.5% VLSFO were at premiums of $72.62 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Monday, climbing more than 10% week-on-week. The premiums were at record highs of $79.23 per tonne on June 2, Reuters data showed.

The front-month market structure for 0.5% VLSFO swaps also retained a strong backwardation of over $50 per tonne on Monday, while July cracks have also extended steady gains since mid-June. Strong backwardation and high freight rates continued to deter arbitrage inflows from the West, trading sources said, while tight gasoil supplies also limited components for the fuel oil blending pool, adding to further supply tightness.

Meanwhile, the high sulphur fuel oil market was little changed at the start of the trading week, as a wide buy-sell gap limited trade activity.

180-cst HSFO differentials were at discounts of $7.10 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Monday, widening slightly versus discounts of $7.05 per tonne on Friday.

Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trade, reversing earlier losses, as tightening supplies outweighed concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand. Front-month prices tumbled 7.3% last week, their first weekly fall in five.

China’s exports of very-low-sulphur marine fuel rebounded 15% in May versus April as the country’s merchandise exports recovered, but still stood nearly 10% below the year-ago level, customs data showed on Monday.

Fuel Oil Oil prices VLSFO China’s exports

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO premiums edge towards record highs on tight supply

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories