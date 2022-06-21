Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 20, 2022).
21 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 20, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,776.98
High: 42,355.83
Low: 41,735.53
Net Change: 363.78
Volume (000): 66,484
Value (000): 3,705,184
Makt Cap (000) 1,660,583,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,927.12
NET CH (-) 18.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,112.68
NET CH (-) 89.30
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,786.00
NET CH (-) 38.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,364.09
NET CH (-) 104.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,827.80
NET CH (-) 24.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,211.63
NET CH (-) 74.72
------------------------------------
As on: 20-June-2022
====================================
