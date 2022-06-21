KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 20, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,776.98 High: 42,355.83 Low: 41,735.53 Net Change: 363.78 Volume (000): 66,484 Value (000): 3,705,184 Makt Cap (000) 1,660,583,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,927.12 NET CH (-) 18.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,112.68 NET CH (-) 89.30 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,786.00 NET CH (-) 38.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,364.09 NET CH (-) 104.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,827.80 NET CH (-) 24.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,211.63 NET CH (-) 74.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-June-2022 ====================================

