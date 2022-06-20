ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.76%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.31%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.53%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.36%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
TPLP 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.63%)
TREET 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.43%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,176 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,960 Decreased By -112.4 (-0.75%)
KSE100 42,057 Decreased By -84.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,077 Decreased By -24 (-0.15%)
Crypto industry gripped by anxiety as bitcoin wobbles near key $20,000 level

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: The cryptocurrency industry was on edge on Monday morning as investors feared contagion from problems at major crypto players could unleash a major shakeout if not contained.

Bitcoin which has lost 57% so far this year and 37% this month, fell below $20,000 over the weekend for the first time since December 2020. The level is of symbolic significance, as it was roughly the peak of the 2017 cycle.

Bitcoin last down 7.4% at $18,915

The price fall follows difficulties at several major industry players, while further declines could have a knock on effect as other crypto investors are forced to sell their holdings to meet margin calls and cover losses.

bitcoin cryptocurrency industry

