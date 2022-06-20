ANL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
AVN 72.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
GGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.76%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.31%)
MLCF 27.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.42%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.72 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.42%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.32%)
TREET 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.5%)
UNITY 20.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,176 Decreased By -11 (-0.26%)
BR30 14,962 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.73%)
KSE100 42,057 Decreased By -83.8 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,075 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as economy recovers, realty shares jump

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday even as banks kept their lending benchmarks unchanged, with real estate developers leading the gains as property sales recovered after supportive measures buoyed demand.

The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,339.65 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,317.69.

China stocks close down after Fed rate hike

The Hang Seng index added 0.2% to 21,109.16. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.1% to 7,373.33.

** China stood pat on its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans, as expected, on Monday, with global central banks’ rate increases making it tough for Beijing to stimulate a weak domestic economy by lowering rates.

** Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing the removal of some tariffs on China, two top officials said on Sunday.

** The CSI300 Real Estate Index gained 2.1%, while the Hang Seng Mainland Proterties Index jumped 5.6%.

** Nomura said property sales across 30 cities recovered quickly last week, with four top tier cities recording 20%-30% volumes higher than a year ago, and second-tier cities 30% on average.

** New energy firms added 2.4%, and tourism jumped 3%.

** However, energy shares tumbled 5.5%, with coal miners down nearly 6%. A fire killed one person at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co plant in Shanghai on Saturday, sending the company’s shares down nearly 4%.

** “In the long run, (we) should remain cautious about overseas shocks (mainly recession pressure and debt risks in the second half of this year), while performance of A-shares will eventually depend on domestic fundamentals,” said Guosheng Securities in a note.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged down 0.5%, with NetEase slumping 7.7% as the company delayed the rollout of its video game Diablo Immortal in China three days ahead of its official launch.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise as economy recovers, realty shares jump

Gas tariffs now under govt focus

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

To facilitate incoming passengers, FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Implementation Agreement: Hubco urges govt not to withdraw IT exemption

Terrorist attacks against Pakistan: India blocks UN listing of Indian national

Russian oligarch sues Credit Suisse over alleged $515m loss

Read more stories