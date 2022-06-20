ANL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.67%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
MLCF 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.47%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TPL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TREET 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
TRG 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.87%)
UNITY 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
WAVES 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,912 Decreased By -160.4 (-1.06%)
KSE100 42,111 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,097 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.03%)
Russian player changes nationality to avoid Wimbledon ban: report

AFP 20 Jun, 2022

LONDON: A Russian tennis player has avoided a Wimbledon ban on all competitors from her country by changing her nationality to Georgian, according to a report in The Times newspaper.

Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old doubles player ranked No 44 in the world, will compete in the women’s doubles with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic when the tournament starts on June 27.

Wimbledon organisers the All England Club announced in April that players from Russia and Belarus would be barred from competing this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But an All England Club spokesman told The Times they were powerless to interfere in Dzalamidze’s change of nationality, as this was a matter for the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and that she had satisfied the entry requirements.

Wimbledon announces record prize money of 40.3mn pounds

“Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by tours and the ITF,” the spokesman said.

Wimbledon’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus provoked a hostile reaction elsewhere in the tennis world, with the WTA and the ATP, its male equivalent, stripping the tournament of ranking points.

None of the other Grand Slam tournaments have followed Wimbledon’s lead, with the US Open announcing last week that Russian and Belarus players will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Wimbledon’s ban has ruled out a swathe of top players, including Daniil Medvedev, the men’s world number one and the reigning US Open champion, as well as two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.

