ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 72.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.76%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.31%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.53%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.3%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
TPL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPLP 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.48%)
TREET 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.43%)
UNITY 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,175 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,961 Decreased By -111 (-0.74%)
KSE100 42,060 Decreased By -80.8 (-0.19%)
KSE30 16,077 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares fall ahead of US holiday; chip, energy stocks weigh

Reuters Updated 20 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Monday, with chip-related and energy stocks leading declines, while investors struggled to find market moving cues due to a US holiday.

By 0158 GMT, the Nikkei share average had fallen 1.4% to 25,606.65, snapping an early gain of as much as 0.7%.

The broader Topix was down 1.24% to 1,813.18.

“The indexes gained earlier in the session because investors sought to buy cheap stocks but the trading activities shrank as they struggled to find market moving cues,” said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“The momentum didn’t last long also due to US market’s holiday.”

Oil explorers tanked 8.76% and led declines of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, after oil prices tumbled over the weekend. Inpex lost 8.95%.

Technology and growth stocks dragged the market on concerns about rising interest rates overseas, a strategist at a Japanese brokerate said.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 5.87% and dragged the Nikkei the most. Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical slipped 4.82%.

Auto and part makers rose after the yen tumbled against the dollar over the weekend.

Subaru rose 2.38% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Tokyo stocks close higher after US Fed hike

Toyota Motor and Honda Motor rose 0.92% and 0.67%, respectively. Heavyweights SoftBank Group Corp rose 1.92 % and Recruit Holdings gained 1.83%.

There were 32 advancers on the Nikkei index against 192 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.56 billion, compared to the average of 1.36 billion in the past 30 days.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares fall ahead of US holiday; chip, energy stocks weigh

Gas tariffs now under govt focus

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

To facilitate incoming passengers, FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Implementation Agreement: Hubco urges govt not to withdraw IT exemption

Terrorist attacks against Pakistan: India blocks UN listing of Indian national

Russian oligarch sues Credit Suisse over alleged $515m loss

Read more stories