Futures spread up 244bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 244bps to 11.52 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 25.9 percent to 68.25 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 54.23 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 34.3 percent during this week and stood at Rs 2.34 billion.

