ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Masses have rejected Imran’s protest call: Marriyum

APP 20 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that that the people of Pakistan have rejected the negative politics of Imran Khan and his call for agitation would prove a miserable flop.

In a tweet in response to former prime minister Imran Khan’s call of protest on Sunday night, she said that the people of Pakistan have recognised his fake and hypocritical face.

Taking a jibe on Imran, she said that those who ran away on the night of May 25 now wanted to spread chaos and anarchy in the country over inflation caused by their own inefficient regime as the PTI’s narrative of “foreign conspiracy” had been buried.

Why should the people take to streets for those who sold national interest for a few diamonds, she asked.

She said why should the people come to protest on the call of a hypocrite who plundered national wealth when in power.

Why should the people come out for a person who deprived the working class of employment and their livelihood, she said, adding, why should the people respond to the call of those who were responsible for inflation, economic catastrophe and unemployment in the country.

She said that the people would not respond to the call of those who created the “storm of inflation” and signed agreements with the IMF on weak grounds.

Why should the people come out on the call of those who increased flour price from Rs 35 per kg to Rs 90, and sugar price from Rs 52 to Rs 120.

The minister maintained that the people would not pay any heed to the protest call of those who had launched a “bloody march” last month and shot dead policemen performing their duty.

“Why should the people go out to protest for those who wanted the country divided into three parts and who sold national interest in exchange of diamond rings for four years.

The people would not take part in protest demonstrations for those who borrowed record money during their four-year tenure and sold Kashmir and created division in the country.

The minister said that the government was correcting the economic direction of the country and at this critical juncture, no violent protests would be allowed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister PTI protest Imran’s protest call

Comments

1000 characters

Masses have rejected Imran’s protest call: Marriyum

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FM Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to align economy with global standards

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Read more stories