PTI MPA arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shabbir Qureshi was arrested by police in Karachi in wee hours of Sunday. According to the PTI sources, Shabbir Qureshi left for the Fajr prayers when the police arrested him and took him with them. PTI Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh demanded that Shabbir Qureshi should be released immediately.

It is to be noted here that PTI chairman Imran Khan had given the call of a protest on Sunday (today) against inflation in the country.