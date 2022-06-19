Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the current government is ready to compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty to seek help of the US in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the party workers and supporters through a video link, who took to the streets in seven major cities to protest against the soaring inflation and a record hike in the fuel prices on his calls, Imran Khan said that the ‘imported government’ will go to any extent to ‘appease’ their masters in the US.

He said that the government had already sought help from the US in reaching an agreement with the IMF, adding that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail met the US ambassador in this regard.

“I want to tell Miftah Ismail and Shehbaz Sharif that the Americans have a philosophy that there is no free lunch,” said Khan before adding that in return for the help, the US would demand something that would “compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty.”

“The recent statements by PPP leaders have made it apparent that the current government is ready to compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty,” he said while referring to the statements made by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla.

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Bilawal said Pakistan should have good relations with India, said Khan before adding that his government also wanted friendly ties, but after India revoked Article 370, “relations with India would tantamount to disrespecting Kashmiris’ sacrifices.”

“Saleem Mandviwala said we should look out for our interests and mend ties with Israel. This is the same agenda that India, the US, and Israel want to implement.”

He feared that the current government’s economic mismanagement would lead to a default, like in Sri Lanka.

“I am scared that with decreasing remittances and exports falling by 10 percent [month-on-month in May], we won’t have enough dollars to buy oil.”

Speaking about the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and electricity, the PTI chief said that it will impact the lowest segments of the society, including the salaried class and farmers.

Imran Khan said that he will give a call for the second long march soon, urging his workers and supporters to come out in numbers against the ‘imported government.’