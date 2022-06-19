Bavuma out as South Africa to bowl in T20 decider against India

BANGALORE: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the fifth and deciding Twenty20 international against India due to injury as the tourists elected to field first on Sunday.

Reeza Hendricks replaces Bavuma, who will sit out after hurting his elbow in his team’s previous loss, with stand-in-skipper Keshav Maharaj announcing three changes for his team in Bangalore.

Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada also return to the XI.

“The overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on,” said Maharaj.

“We have gone for the extra batter. Hopefully, we’ll look to utilise it while batting upfront.”

India, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, will field the same lineup from their second straight victory Friday that levelled the five-match series at 2-2.

“Practice isn’t working for me,” a tongue-in-cheek Pant said after losing his fifth successive coin toss.

“Looks like a good wicket. We would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put our 100 per cent into the game.”

Teams

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt/wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)