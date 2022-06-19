ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Australia opt to bat in third Sri Lanka ODI

AFP 19 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday as the injury-depleted visitors look to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Already missing Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc, Australia left out Steve Smith after the batsman injured his left quad batting in Thursday’s 26-run defeat in Pallekele.

Mitchell Marsh however returned to the side, as did Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson while Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson were left out. Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was again in for Ashton Agar.

Bowlers help Sri Lanka stun Australia in rain-hit ODI

The hosts were again without key all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who injured his groin in the first match when he smashed a quick-fire 37 and took four wickets.

Niroshan Dickwella replaces Danushka Gunathilaka to open the batting.

In the last game Australia tried to chase down a rain-revised target of 216 in 43 overs but were bowled out for just 189 in 37.1 overs with Chamika Karunaratne taking three for 47.

“We lost wickets at crucial times and just couldn’t get a partnership of any real substance,” Australian vice-captain Alex Carey said.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

australia Mitchell Marsh Sri Lanka vs australia Danushka Gunathilaka Chamika Karunaratne

