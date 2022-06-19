Senior police official killed in IIOJK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Freedom fighter in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) shot dead a police official near his home, the latest victim of killings that target government officials, teachers and civilians in the disputed region, local officials said on Saturday.

“Body of Farooq Ahmad Mir, a senior police official was found in paddy fields near his home in Pampore town,” said a senior police official in Occupied Sringar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir state.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the latest killing.

At least 17 people have been killed by militants in Kashmir this year.