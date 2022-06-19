Series of workshops: SECP to embark on digital transformation initiative

ISLAMABAD: Resolving problems through digitization of processes and by using structured method of gathering public opinion are at the heart of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s transformation agenda. It is with the aims of fulfilling these expectations and facilitating end-users that the SECP has embarked upon holding a series of design thinking workshops before starting its digital transformation journey.

The SECP’s first ‘Design Thinking Workshop’ on Registration and Compliance for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) was conducted in Lahore Thursday in collaboration with SECP’s implementation consultant Ernst & Young (EY).

This approach is a problem-solving framework that is rooted in empathy and understanding of the customer needs. Embracing design thinking puts customers at the heart of product to deliver a superior customer experiences and achieve strong business result.

The primary focus of these workshops is to facilitate the end-user in company registration, filing and compliance, and to bring efficiencies in turnaround times (TATs). By implementing state of the art systems, the SECP will also be able to better perform its regulatory role in serving its customers.

During the workshop, the SECP officials stressed the importance of ‘voice of customer’ and in helping SECP better address the needs of end-users.

Design thinking experts from Ernst & Young’s International team shared their global experiences of Design thinking workshops, where citizen-centric governments are using a digital-first approach to improve, digitize and automate interactions and internal processes.

Representatives from EY Pakistan facilitated the workshop with interactive activities designed to highlight the problems and ideation of possible solutions.

Participants also discussed various scenarios about how the SECP could directly engage with its end-users through digital technologies. They talked about their experience of LLP registration, and shared their ideas to facilitate businesses community. In addition to SECP and EY officials, a large number of stakeholders from the business community and information technology experts attended the workshop.

