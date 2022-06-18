ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan LNG seeks four cargoes for July delivery

Reuters 18 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) is seeking four shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in July, with bids to be sent in by June 23, a tender published on Friday showed. The four delivery windows given to international suppliers for the cargoes are July 3-4, 8-9, 25-26 and 30-31.

In recent years Pakistan has increased reliance on LNG for electricity generation, but is facing widespread power outages as procurement of the chilled fuel remains unreliable and expensive.

Pakistan plans to seek a deferred payment plan for liquefied natural gas bought under long-term deals with Qatar, as Islamabad faces a balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves. As it awaits IMF funds, cash-strapped Pakistan is faced with falling foreign exchange reserves, enough for less than 45 days of imports, and a huge current account deficit - with energy purchases dominating its record import bill.

LNG IMF LNG cargoes foreign exchange reserves Pakistan LNG Limited electricity generation

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan LNG seeks four cargoes for July delivery

CPEC IPPs: MoF urges Power Div to address issue of excess profitability

Govt launches Rs7bn innovation fund

Exit from FATF grey list: Pakistan so close, yet so far

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

FBR officers observe pen-down strike

Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Read more stories