TLP to challenge MQM victory in NA-240 by-polls

KARACHI: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday decided to challenge the result of NA-240 by-election in Karachi as leader of the party Hafiz Saad Rizvi said that the election result was withheld to let the rival political party win.

“Our 74 votes were rejected at one polling station. The DMC staff was deployed at night, and at many stations rigging for the defeat of the TLP was carried out,” he alleged.

“Ballot boxes were lifted from three polling stations, and we have the evidence for that. It’s a big question mark on the role of the election commission,” he added.

“We are opting for recounting. We will guard our vote at every forum,” he vowed.

Earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had regained the NA-240 seat in the by-election. According to unofficial results from all 309 polling stations, Muhammad Abu Bakar of MQM-P won the by-polls by securing 10,683 votes.