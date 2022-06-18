NBP signs MoU with PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and National Bank of Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for provision of consumer financing facilities to PTA employees. The MoU is aimed as mutually beneficial for both the organisation and it will further strengthen NBP’s partnership with PTA. NBP is capitalizing on its large corporate relationships by offering specialized priority services and awareness sessions for the employees of large corporates like PTA to meet their personal banking/financing needs and banking to employees’ workplace for facilitation and better customer service.

Faisal Ahmed (SEVP & Group Head – Consumer Assets Group, NBP) and Muhammad Abdur Rub Khan (Director – Payroll & Cash, PTA) along with other senior executives of NBP and PTA were also present to grace the occasion. Both organisations will also pave the way for bringing banking to employees’ workplace for facilitation and better customer service. The arrangement will further support access to banking finance for PTA employees.

NBP is presently offering a wide range of consumer financing products that inter alia include “Personal Loans”, “Financing against Gold”, “House Loans” and “Auto Loans”. The bank holds lion’s share in the category of personal loans and is a prominent player in the industry for provision of low-cost housing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022