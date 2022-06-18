Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
18 Jun, 2022
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 17-Jun-22 16:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 17-Jun-22 15:30
Unity Foods Limited 17-Jun-22 10:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 20-Jun-22 11:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 20-Jun-22 11:00
Rafhan Maize Products C ompany Ltd 21-Jun-22 18:00
Attock Petroleum Ltd 22-Jun-22 11:30
Biafo Industries Ltd 22-Jun-22 11:30
Cherat Packaging Ltd 22-Jun-22 11:30
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-Jun-22 11:00
Attock Refinery Limited 22-Jun-22 12:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 10:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 22-Jun-22 15:30
National Refinery Ltd 22-Jun-22 10:30
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 22-Jun-22 14:30
International Steels Ltd 23-Jun-22 15:00
Atlas Battery Limited 23-Jun-22 11:30
TPL Corp Limited 27-Jun-22 11:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd 29-Jun-22 16:00
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-22 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Aug-22 14:30
=========================================================
