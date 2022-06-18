WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 17, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Jun-22 15-Jun-22 14-Jun-22 13-Jun-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.11205 0.111732 0.11176 0.111533 Euro 0.782335 0.783215 0.786329 0.78532 Japanese yen 0.005603 0.005562 0.005609 0.005564 U.K. pound 0.909201 0.907856 0.909259 0.916357 U.S. dollar 0.752245 0.750853 0.752324 0.751143 Algerian dinar 0.005132 0.00514 0.005141 0.005133 Australian dollar 0.526496 0.518539 0.524069 Botswana pula 0.061345 0.06139 0.061293 Brazilian real 0.146248 Brunei dollar 0.542041 0.539445 0.540191 0.540119 Canadian dollar Chilean peso 0.000871 0.000866 0.000871 0.000896 Czech koruna 0.031696 0.031758 0.031762 Danish krone 0.105282 0.105558 Indian rupee 0.009634 0.009617 0.009645 0.009612 Israeli New Shekel 0.217387 Korean won Kuwaiti dinar 2.45271 2.44697 2.45296 2.44991 Malaysian ringgit 0.169903 0.170134 Mauritian rupee 0.017005 0.017 0.017043 0.017025 Mexican peso 0.036565 0.03633 0.036418 0.036726 New Zealand dollar 0.468345 0.47506 Norwegian krone 0.074802 0.075405 0.076081 Omani rial 1.95642 1.9528 Peruvian sol 0.201896 Philippine peso 0.014095 0.014094 0.014186 Polish zloty 0.168902 0.169145 0.169907 Qatari riyal 0.206661 0.206278 0.206682 0.206358 Russian ruble 0.013251 0.013177 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200599 0.200227 0.20062 0.200305 Singapore dollar 0.542041 0.539445 0.540191 0.540119 South African rand 0.046896 0.046849 0.046778 Swedish krona 0.073259 0.074078 0.074244 0.07461 Swiss franc 0.751943 0.756751 0.756629 Thai baht 0.021516 0.021405 0.021525 0.021577 Trinidadian dollar 0.111093 U.A.E. dirham 0.204832 0.204453 0.204853 Uruguayan peso 0.018732 0.018733 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022