WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 17, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 16-Jun-22 15-Jun-22 14-Jun-22 13-Jun-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.11205 0.111732 0.11176 0.111533
Euro 0.782335 0.783215 0.786329 0.78532
Japanese yen 0.005603 0.005562 0.005609 0.005564
U.K. pound 0.909201 0.907856 0.909259 0.916357
U.S. dollar 0.752245 0.750853 0.752324 0.751143
Algerian dinar 0.005132 0.00514 0.005141 0.005133
Australian dollar 0.526496 0.518539 0.524069
Botswana pula 0.061345 0.06139 0.061293
Brazilian real 0.146248
Brunei dollar 0.542041 0.539445 0.540191 0.540119
Canadian dollar
Chilean peso 0.000871 0.000866 0.000871 0.000896
Czech koruna 0.031696 0.031758 0.031762
Danish krone 0.105282 0.105558
Indian rupee 0.009634 0.009617 0.009645 0.009612
Israeli New Shekel 0.217387
Korean won
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45271 2.44697 2.45296 2.44991
Malaysian ringgit 0.169903 0.170134
Mauritian rupee 0.017005 0.017 0.017043 0.017025
Mexican peso 0.036565 0.03633 0.036418 0.036726
New Zealand dollar 0.468345 0.47506
Norwegian krone 0.074802 0.075405 0.076081
Omani rial 1.95642 1.9528
Peruvian sol 0.201896
Philippine peso 0.014095 0.014094 0.014186
Polish zloty 0.168902 0.169145 0.169907
Qatari riyal 0.206661 0.206278 0.206682 0.206358
Russian ruble 0.013251 0.013177
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200599 0.200227 0.20062 0.200305
Singapore dollar 0.542041 0.539445 0.540191 0.540119
South African rand 0.046896 0.046849 0.046778
Swedish krona 0.073259 0.074078 0.074244 0.07461
Swiss franc 0.751943 0.756751 0.756629
Thai baht 0.021516 0.021405 0.021525 0.021577
Trinidadian dollar 0.111093
U.A.E. dirham 0.204832 0.204453 0.204853
Uruguayan peso 0.018732 0.018733
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments