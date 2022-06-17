Brent oil may retest resistance at $120.32

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may stabilize around a support at $118.82 per barrel and retest a resistance at $120.32.

A correction from $125.19 ended at the Thursday low of $115.56, as confirmed by a projection analysis and the strong bounce from this low.

Three waves make up the correction.

The wave b peaked at $121.88, which serves as a target over the next one or two trading sessions.

A further drop from the current level may be limited in the support zone of $117.32-$118.04.

Brent oil may end bounce around $120.32

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer on Thursday suggests a false break below a rising trendline.

What appeared to be a reversal of the uptrend after the break proved to be a bear trap.

Instead of falling towards $113.05, oil may climb towards $123.01.

After two failures to break $123.01, the contract is highly likely to succeed in its third attempt.