ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
ASL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
AVN 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.12%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.9%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
FNEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.43%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.42%)
HUMNL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.91%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.1%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (12.88%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PRL 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.45%)
TELE 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.53%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
TREET 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
UNITY 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.54%)
WAVES 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.76%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
YOUW 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.11%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 64 (1.54%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 278.9 (1.87%)
KSE100 42,251 Increased By 520.8 (1.25%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 228.2 (1.43%)
UK’s Tesco sees early signs of changing customer behaviour as inflation hits

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said it was seeing early indications of changing customer behaviour due to surging inflationary pressures that had made the market environment “incredibly challenging”.

The group, which has outperformed its peers, said it maintained its full-year profit guidance despite reporting a fall in UK sales in its latest quarter.

“Although difficult to separate from the significant impact of lapping last year’s lockdowns, we are seeing some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment,” said CEO Ken Murphy.

He noted that shoppers were facing unprecedented increases in the cost of living, making it even more important that Tesco works with suppliers to mitigate as much inflation as possible.

Tesco, which has an over 27% share of Britain’s grocery market, said UK like-for-like sales, excluding VAT sales tax and fuel, fell 1.5% in the 13 weeks to May 28, its fiscal first quarter, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

They had fallen 1.2% in the previous quarter.

Sales in the same quarter last year had been boosted by a third pandemic lockdown.

US retail sales post first decline in five months as inflation bites

Tesco kept its profit guidance for the full year - retail adjusted operating profit of between 2.4 billion pounds and 2.6 billion pounds ($2.95-$3.20 billion), down from 2.65 billion pounds made in 2021-22.

Tesco

