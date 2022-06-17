ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
ASL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
AVN 73.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.4%)
FNEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.07%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
HUMNL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.6%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.56%)
KOSM 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
MLCF 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.2%)
TREET 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.01%)
TRG 76.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.35%)
UNITY 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
YOUW 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.63%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 46.8 (1.13%)
BR30 15,153 Increased By 228.4 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,178 Increased By 447.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 16,117 Increased By 178.6 (1.12%)
Oil rises on tight supply though interest rate hikes weigh

Reuters Updated 17 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Oil rose on Friday, supported by supply tightness and new sanctions on Iran, but prices were on track for a weekly decline amid interest rate hikes from major central banks that fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown.

Brent crude was up 62 cents, or 0.5%, to $120.43 a barrel at 0856 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had gained 75 cents, or 0.6%, to $118.34.

Both contracts had fallen by more than $1 earlier in the session.

Brent was on track for its first weekly dip in five weeks, and US crude for its first decline in eight weeks, in line with a fall in equity markets amid fears of a possible recession as central banks joined a chorus of outsized rate hikes.

“The influence of the macro environment has started to take over from oil specific fundamentals in recent days,” said Investec’s head of commodities Callum Macpherson. “Consistent with the broader market pre-occupation with rates and inflation, the oil market narrative may now turn to focus more on affordability, rather than on supply.”

However, US sanctions on Chinese and Emirati companies and on a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran’s petrochemicals lent some support to oil prices.

The US government said while it is pursing diplomacy to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, it will continue to use sanctions to limit exports of oil, oil products, and petrochemicals from Iran.

Analysts estimate that a deal and the consequent lifting of sanctions on Iran’s energy sector could add up to 1 million barrels of oil per day to global markets.

US oil to test support at $114.41

“The market has been watching negotiations between the West and Iran in anticipation of a revival of the nuclear deal in recent months.

This brought back into focus the ongoing supply side issues in the market,“ ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

crude oil price Russian oil

