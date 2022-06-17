ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
ASC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
AVN 73.81 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.59%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.4%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.17%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (12.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.3%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
TREET 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
TRG 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 31.3 (0.75%)
BR30 15,037 Increased By 112.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 41,977 Increased By 247.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,049 Increased By 111.5 (0.7%)
Oil lower on demand concerns, but new Iran sanctions cap downside

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

SINAGPORE: Oil prices edged lower on Friday as demand concerns emerged following interest rate hikes in the week, although new sanctions on Iran capped the downside.

Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.4%, to $119.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $117.02 a barrel, down 57 cents, or 0.5%.

If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while US crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.

“The central banks’ rate hikes are pressuring the oil prices, despite ongoing tight supplies,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Central banks across Europe raised interest rates on Thursday, some by amounts that shocked markets, and hinted at even higher borrowing costs to come to tame soaring inflation that is eroding savings and squeezing corporate profits.

US oil to test support at $114.41

Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by the most in three years on Thursday, as the South American country fights inflation running at over 60%.

Those moves came on the heels of a 75 basis point rate hike this week by the US Federal Reserve, the highest since 1994. However, investors remained focused on tight supplies after the United States announced new sanctions on Iran.

“The market has been watching negotiations between the West and Iran in anticipation of revival of the nuclear deal in recent months.

This brought back into focus the ongoing supply side issues in the market,“ ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Chinese and Emirati companies and a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran’s petrochemicals, a step that may aim to raise pressure on Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

crude oil price Russian oil

