ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops on recession concerns, heading for weekly fall

Reuters Updated 17 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Oil prices fell almost 2% on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline as interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown.

Brent crude was down $2.19, or 1.8%, at $117.62 a barrel at 1334 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.56, or 2.2%, to $115.03.

Brent was on track for its first weekly dip in five weeks, and U.S. crude for its first decline in eight weeks, in line with a fall in equity markets amid fears of a possible recession as several central banks delivered big rate hikes.

“The influence of the macro environment has started to take over from oil specific fundamentals in recent days,” said Investec’s head of commodities Callum Macpherson.

“Consistent with the broader market pre-occupation with rates and inflation, the oil market narrative may now turn to focus more on affordability, rather than on supply.”

Both contracts had risen by more than $1 earlier in the session as U.S. sanctions on Chinese and Emirati companies and on a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran’s petrochemicals lent some support to oil prices.

US oil to test support at $114.41

The U.S. government said while it is pursing diplomacy to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, it will continue to use sanctions to limit exports of oil, oil products, and petrochemicals from Iran.

Analysts estimate that a deal and the consequent lifting of sanctions on Iran’s energy sector could add up to 1 million barrels of oil per day to global markets.

“The market has been watching negotiations between the West and Iran in anticipation of a revival of the nuclear deal in recent months. This brought back into focus the ongoing supply side issues in the market,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The global oil market continues to show signs of “turbulence”, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, blaming the uncertainties over oil production recovery in Libya, Iran and Venezuela and a lack of energy infrastructure.

