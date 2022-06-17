ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
Jun 17, 2022
Markets

Tokyo stocks open sharply lower after US falls

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Friday after a rout on Wall Street as more central banks hiked interest rates in efforts to tame runaway inflation, fuelling recession fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.60 percent, or 687.44 points, at 25,743.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 2.44 percent, or 45.50 points, to 1,822.31.

The losses “follow drops in US shares” after central banks in Britain and Switzerland raised interest rates following the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

Tokyo stocks close higher after US Fed hike

Harder and faster rate hikes from central banks could make a recession hard to avoid, dealers warned.

Investors are awaiting a policy decision later Friday from the Bank of Japan, and comments from bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda, for clues about its stance on the economic impact of a weaker yen among other factors, analysts said.

The BoJ is widely expected to keep its monetary easing policies but may revise measures to control yields on government bonds.

The dollar fetched 132.22 yen in early Asian trade, against 132.14 yen in New York overnight and sharply down from 134.22 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Japanese currency “is being bought because it is regarded as a low-risk asset amid falls in European and US bourses,” Kanayama said.

Toyota plunged 3.95 percent to 2,055.5 yen, Sony Group was down 2.66 percent at 10,985 yen, and Nippon Steel dropped 3.62 percent to 1,967.5 yen.

Airlines were also lower, with Japan Airlines trading down 2.60 percent at 2,214 yen and its rival ANA Holdings off 1.77 percent at 2,392 yen.

