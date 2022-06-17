ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
Hong Kong stocks drop at open

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened with fresh losses Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street as a series of hikes by central banks to fight inflation this week fanned concerns that economies could tip into recession.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.67 percent, or 140.22 points, to 20,705.21.

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.40 percent, or 13.13 points, to 3,272.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.82 percent, or 17.24 points, to 2,089.51.

Hong Kong shares

