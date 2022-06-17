JI announces ‘train march’ against POL products’ prices hike

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has rejected the budget and hike in fuel prices and announced to launch train march against the anti-poor policies of the rulers from June 25.

He said the government dropped another bomb on the nation on Wednesday midnight by making third massive raise in fuel prices in a month.

Sitting in the air-conditioned rooms of hilly Islamabad, the rulers were bent upon sucking every drop of blood from the bodies of poor people.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoorah, Siraj ul Haq said that the unity government of the PDM and the PPP, he said, was continuation of the policies of the PTI regime. And the most surprising fact was that the rulers of three parties were still telling the people they were the solution to the problems of Pakistan, he said.

“Rulers are not the solution to the problems rather they are fully responsible to the crises which the country has been facing for long years.”

The three parties (the PML-N, the PPP and the PTI) had pushed the country to the prevailing situation due to ill-conceived policies. They, he added, promoted corruption, nepotism and accumulated wealth for their coming generations, depriving the masses from the basic needs of life.

