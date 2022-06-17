ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Ufone 4G launches ‘Sab Se Bari Offer’

Press Release 17 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s No 1 Voice and Data Network, Ufone 4G has introduced the industry’s biggest and most affordable hybrid bundle, “Sab Se Bari Offer” to provide its customers with the best user experience possible. Ufone 4G’s hybrid bundle offers greater usability, control, and enablement to its users so that they stay connected for longer through the company’s superior voice and data while they engage in activities related to work, education, or leisure.

Ufone 4G’s latest offering, “Sab Se Bari Offer” is yet another effort to deliver ease, convenience, and an unparalleled telecom experience to the customers. The bundle offers the most MBs for the lowest charges in the industry in order to help bring quality voice and data services within the reach of every customer.

Ufone 4G’s “Sab Se Bari Offer” offers free calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers and 40 GB data for a week on only Rs 299 load. The huge data bulk will improve the customers’ experience on social media, entertainment, gaming, education, work, and other uses, while voice calls can really go on forever.

Ufone 4G has continuously improved and modernized its network and services to cater to the evolving voice and data requirements of its customers. Following the acquisition of 4G spectrum, the company made aggressive advances on the data front while ensuring the highest quality of service delivery. Its renewed focus on quality and innovative services eventually translated into enhanced customer loyalty and expansion of the company’s subscriber base.

The latest PTA indicators showed that the company has acquired significant data subscribers making it the leader in new customer acquisitions.

Similarly, Ufone 4G was recently declared the best voice and data service provider by Pakistan Telecommunication Author-ity (PTA) in its Mobile Networks Benchmark Report for 2022.

PTA had conducted systemic tests and trials of all telecom operators across all federal and provincial capitals including major motorways & highways to ascertain the quality of service, which affirmed Ufone 4G’s continued focus and commitment to delivering the highest quality connectivity to its customers.

This is also due to Ufone’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in the country by bringing more and more unserved and underserved segments of the population into the fold of digital inclusion.

PTA ptcl Ufone 4G launches Ufone Sab Se Bari Offer

