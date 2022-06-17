ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Growth woes after Swiss, UK rate hikes drag European shares to 16-month lows

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

LONDON: European stocks tumbled to their lowest levels in 16 months on Thursday after policy tightening in Britain and Switzerland fuelled fresh worries about the impact of inflation on the global economy.

Already under pressure at the open after the US Federal Reserve’s big interest rate hike on Wednesday, the benchmark STOXX 600 fell further after the SNB’s unexpected rate hike.

The index declined 2.5%, hitting its lowest level since February 2021.

“There is very little to be cheerful about,” said Giuseppe Sersale, strategist at Anthilia in Milan, adding that with the Swiss central bank’s surprise rate hike, investors are clearly worried about more tightening elsewhere.

Yields also rose as money markets ramped up bets on European Central Bank rate hikes to price in around 190 bps of rises by December, compared to 140 bps a day earlier.

The Swiss equities index dropped 2.9%, lagging major regional European markets, with banking heavyweights such as UBS and Credit Suisse down 4.9% and 6%, respectively.

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 3.1% after the Bank of England raised interest rates by an expected quarter percentage-point but said it was ready to act “forcefully” to stamp out dangers posed by an inflation rate heading above 11%.

“The initial reaction was dovish. But, having sort of digested the news it seems that the takeaway is that they may have hiked by 25 this time but the policy statement really indicates that they may be considering more aggressive hikes further on,” said Jonas Goltermann, senior economist at Capital Economics.

The retail sector dropped 3.8% after British online fashion retailer ASOS slumped 32.5% and warned inflationary pressures were affecting shopping behaviour.

Smaller rival Boohoo shed 11.3% after reporting an expected fall in revenue in its latest quarter.

The STOXX 600 snapped a six-day losing streak on Wednesday after the European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled measures to temper a bond market rout.

Still, worries about the darkening economic outlook and hit to corporate earnings have left the index with year-to-date losses of 17.3%.

France’s benchmark CAC 40 fell more than 20% from its most recent record closing high to confirm a bear market began on Jan. 5, according to a commonly used definition.

Prosus NV, the Dutch-based technology investor, slipped 5.6% after it said underlying earnings will fall in 2022 due to lower dividends from companies it invests in, and higher investment costs in e-commerce companies it operates.

