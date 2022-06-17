ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

17 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 16, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
228,366,471            138,865,346          6,092,879,927         3,819,028,220
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     372,976,937      (559,945,482)       (186,968,544)
Local Individuals          3,865,319,613    (4,235,838,273)       (370,518,659)
Local Corporates           2,526,241,110    (1,968,753,905)         557,487,203
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

