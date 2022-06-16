ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Australia opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in second ODI

AFP 16 Jun, 2022

PALLEKELE: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Thursday.

The injury-hit tourists, who lead the five-match series 1-0, made three changes and handed left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann his ODI debut in Pallekele.

Kuhnemann, Travis Head and Mitchell Swepson come in for Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis and Jhye Richardson.

Mendis anchors Sri Lankan batting in first ODI against Australia

Sri Lanka made one change with Wanindu Hasaranga making way for Jeffrey Vandersay as they look to bounce back from their opening loss.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

