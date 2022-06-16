Shireen Mazari arrest: IHC seeks report from NA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the National Assembly secretary on Thursday to submit a report regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari's arrest, it was reported.

During the hearing by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Mazari's lawyer Ali Bokhari argued that the commission set up to look into the incident had not undertaken any activity. But the IHC said that it could not supervise the commission and asked the lawyer to let the body do its work.

The chief justice asked if any report had been submitted by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood Kiani replied in the negative.

The hearing has been adjourned till July 7.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari produced before Islamabad High Court

The commission was constituted under the federal government's direction and has retired justice Shakoor Paracha, retired inspector general of police (IGP) Dr Naeem Khan and retired federal secretary Saifullah Chattha as its members.

Last month, Mazari was apprehended outside her residence in Islamabad sector E-7 in a land ownership and transfer case. A team from the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had been waiting outside the former minister’s house to arrest her as soon as she left.

The PTI member was later released and the IHC had instructed the government to conduct a judicial inquiry.