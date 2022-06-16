ANL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
ASL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
AVN 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.81%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.87%)
TELE 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,128 Increased By 26.6 (0.65%)
BR30 14,838 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
KSE100 41,619 Increased By 180.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,910 Increased By 94.7 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing due to increased importer demand

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was little-changed on Thursday and traders said it was expected to keep weakening due to increased importer demand for dollars from most sectors of the economy.

At 0707 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 117.20/40 per dollar, the same as Wednesday’s close.

Kenyan shilling steady, seen easing on higher dollar demand

Traders said the central bank had sold some dollars earlier this week, but the amounts were insufficient to meet demand.

The central bank maintains a flexible exchange rate policy and only intervenes in the market to smooth extreme volatility.

Kenya’s shilling

Comments

1000 characters

Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing due to increased importer demand

Did not ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC energy deals: IMF

PM Shehbaz blames spike in fuel prices on previous govt's 'worst-ever deal' with IMF

Went to Russia for country’s benefit: Imran Khan

Oil prices recover on tight supplies, firm demand outlook

Shireen Mazari arrest: IHC seeks report from NA

Punjab budget presented in parallel session

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Polling for by-election on NA-240 Karachi underway

Read more stories