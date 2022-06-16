ANL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
ASL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
AVN 72.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,128 Increased By 26.4 (0.64%)
BR30 14,835 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.03%)
KSE100 41,621 Increased By 181.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,912 Increased By 97.4 (0.62%)
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 falls as BoE rate hike looms; ASOS slides on profit warning

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as consumer staple stocks and companies trading ex-dividends weighed, with investors bracing for the fifth interest rate hike by the Bank of England in its quest to combat inflation nearing double-digits.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.5% by 0709 GMT, with tobacco firm British American Tobacco slipping 0.9% to pull the blue-chip index lower.

Homebuilder Persimmon and asset manager Intermediate Capital slumped 6.1% and 5.1%, respectively, to the bottom of the index as their shares traded ex-dividend.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.4%. The British central bank’s policy announcement is due at 1100 GMT.

Markets are fully pricing in a quarter percentage-point increase in bank rate to 1.25%.

UK shares climb on boost from financial stocks, strong results

But investors have put a nearly 50% probability on a half-point rise by the BoE, something it has not done since 1995.

ASOS Plc slumped 14.7% after the online fashion retailer warned it would miss profit forecasts after seeing a significant rise in product returns as inflationary pressure impacted its twenty-something customers.

London’s FTSE

