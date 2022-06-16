ANL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
ASL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
AVN 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
GGGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
UNITY 20.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,128 Increased By 26.6 (0.65%)
BR30 14,838 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
KSE100 41,619 Increased By 180.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,910 Increased By 94.7 (0.6%)
European stocks slip as post-Fed rally fades, retailers drag

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

European stocks slipped on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates aggressively fuelled concerns about a potential recession at a time when global economies are facing sky-high inflation.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dipped 0.4% by 0710 GMT, even though European stock futures recovered overnight after Wall Street rallied to close higher.

The retail sector fell the most and was down 2.1% as British online fashion retailer ASOS slumped 14.3% after warning inflationary pressures were affecting shopping behaviour.

German rival Zalando dropped 7%.

European shares break 6-day losing streak

The Fed on Wednesday raised its target interest rate by 75 basis points, its biggest rate hike since 1994, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5% ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting expected to result in another interest rate hike.

Swiss drugmaker Roche slipped 0.6% after it said its Alzheimer’s medicine crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people.

European stocks

