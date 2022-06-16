ANL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
AVN 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.86%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.15%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
TPL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
TPLP 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
UNITY 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 27.7 (0.68%)
BR30 14,846 Increased By 7.4 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,619 Increased By 179.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,912 Increased By 97.2 (0.61%)
Russia’s inflation may be close to 14% in 2022, central bank head says

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

Russia’s inflation rate may come in close to 14% in 2022, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

Elvira Nabiullina said the pace of price rises, which surged in March following the imposition of Western sanctions, had fallen faster than the central bank’s initial expectations.

Russian central bank cuts key rate to pre-crisis level of 9.5%

Speaking at Russia’s flagship annual economic forum in St. Petersburg, she added that Russia’s economic contraction for 2022 would also be softer than initially feared.

