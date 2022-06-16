ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
ASL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.82%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
MLCF 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
TPL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
BR100 4,133 Increased By 31.2 (0.76%)
BR30 14,877 Increased By 38.2 (0.26%)
KSE100 41,684 Increased By 245.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,941 Increased By 125.8 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Not asked Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC energy deals: IMF

  • IMF says it supports Pakistan's multipronged strategy to restore energy sector viability
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Jun, 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not asked Pakistan to renegotiate China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) independent power producers (IPP) agreements, said Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan, in a statement on Thursday.

The statement comes after a media report stated that the lender had asked the government to renegotiate its CPEC energy deals before making payments of around Rs300 billion to Chinese power plants.

The report, citing sources, said the IMF suspected Chinese IPPs might have been overcharging Pakistan.

“These claims are simply untrue,” said Perez.

Perez also said "the IMF supports Pakistan government’s multipronged strategy to restore energy sector viability which shares the burden of restoring viability across all stakeholders — the government, producers, and consumers."

Pakistan is halfway through a $6-billion, 39-month IMF programme that has stalled due to the lender's concerns regarding the status of some of its objectives, including fiscal consolidation.

The next tranche that Pakistan is to receive upon a successful review is $900 million, and a green light from the IMF would also open up other global funding avenues.

Pakistan urgently needs funds in the face of dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which have reached $9.2 billion — enough for less than 45 days of imports.

Earlier, Perez had said that additional measures will be needed to bring Pakistan's budget for fiscal year 2022-23 in line with the key objectives of its IMF programme.

Last week, the federal government unveiled a Rs9.5 trillion budget for 2022-23 aimed at tight fiscal consolidation in a bid to convince the IMF to restart much-needed bailout payments.

"Our preliminary estimate is that additional measures will be needed to strengthen the budget and bring it in line with key programme objectives," Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also said that the IMF had expressed concerns about the budget numbers, including fuel subsidies, a widening current account deficit, and the need to raise more direct taxes.

He, however, added that his government was confident they could adjust the budget to bring the IMF on board and was hopeful of securing a successful review this month.

Earlier this week, Pakistan announced a third hike in the prices of petroleum products in less than three weeks, as it looks to quickly appease the IMF.

Pakistan Economy IMF CPEC budget IMF Pakistan Perez Ruiz Miftah

Comments

1000 characters

Not asked Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC energy deals: IMF

Punjab budget presented in parallel session

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Polling for by-election on NA-240 Karachi underway

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Read more stories