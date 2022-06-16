ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.17%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KEL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
TRG 77.32 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
UNITY 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.75%)
BR100 4,133 Increased By 31.9 (0.78%)
BR30 14,934 Increased By 94.6 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,680 Increased By 241.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 15,931 Increased By 116.3 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks enjoy strong start to day

AFP 16 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied at the start of business Thursday as traders cheered a sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve that analysts said signalled its determination to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.97 percent, or 207.43 points, to 21,515.64.

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was more muted, edging up 1.43 points to 3,306.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also flat, inching 0.63 points higher to 2,099.63.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks enjoy strong start to day

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories