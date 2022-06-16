Hong Kong stocks enjoy strong start to day

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied at the start of business Thursday as traders cheered a sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve that analysts said signalled its determination to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.97 percent, or 207.43 points, to 21,515.64.

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was more muted, edging up 1.43 points to 3,306.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was also flat, inching 0.63 points higher to 2,099.63.