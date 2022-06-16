Brent oil may end bounce around $120.32

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may end its bounce around a resistance at $120.32 per barrel, and retest a support at $118.04.

The contract has briefly pierced below a rising trendline.

The bounce from the Wednesday low of $118.91 is regarded as a pullback towards this line. Only that this pullback has been a bit overdone.

The drop from $125.19 consists of three waves.

The wave c could either end around $118.04 or extend to $115.67.

Brent oil to retest support at $118.82

The current anticipation is this wave may extend to $115.67.

A break above $120.32 may lead to a gain to $121.88. On the daily chart, oil looks neutral in a range of $118.03-$123.01.

A break above $123.01 will confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $129.17, while a break below $118.03 will not only cause a drop to $113.05, but also suggest a reversal of the uptrend from the April 11 low of $97.57.