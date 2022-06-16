ANL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.25%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KEL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
TELE 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.63%)
TREET 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
TRG 77.31 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.01%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.96%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,934 Increased By 95.2 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,688 Increased By 249.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,937 Increased By 121.5 (0.77%)
Brent oil may end bounce around $120.32

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may end its bounce around a resistance at $120.32 per barrel, and retest a support at $118.04.

The contract has briefly pierced below a rising trendline.

The bounce from the Wednesday low of $118.91 is regarded as a pullback towards this line. Only that this pullback has been a bit overdone.

The drop from $125.19 consists of three waves.

The wave c could either end around $118.04 or extend to $115.67.

Brent oil to retest support at $118.82

The current anticipation is this wave may extend to $115.67.

A break above $120.32 may lead to a gain to $121.88. On the daily chart, oil looks neutral in a range of $118.03-$123.01.

A break above $123.01 will confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $129.17, while a break below $118.03 will not only cause a drop to $113.05, but also suggest a reversal of the uptrend from the April 11 low of $97.57.

Brent crude oil

