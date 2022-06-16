ANL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
Jun 16, 2022
Markets

Oil prices move higher on tight supplies, firm demand outlook

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a US rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 77 cents, or 0.7%, to $119.28 a barrel by 0400 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $116.33 a barrel, up $1.02, or 0.9%.

Prices slipped more than 2% overnight after the Federal Reserve raised interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest hike since 1994.

The dollar index retreated from a 20-year high, easing downward pressure on oil prices. A stronger greenback makes US dollar-priced oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, curtailing demand.

Investors remained focused on tight supplies and robust demand as Western sanctions restricted access to Russian oil.

“It was overall a volatile session across almost all markets yesterday,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank.

“Tight fundamentals suggest any dips in oil prices are likely to be short-lived, or shallow, or possibly both.” Optimism that China’s oil demand will rebound as it eases COVID-19 restrictions also supported the price outlook.

Oil prices fall over 1pc as Fed hikes interest rates

“A rebound in China demand sentiment, and expected seasonal ramp-up in OECD oil demand into August leaves price risk to the upside through 3Q 2022,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at the National Australia Bank.

US crude production, which has been largely stagnant over the last few months, edged up 100,000 barrels per day last week to 12 million bpd, its highest level since April 2020, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

US crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell in the week through June 10, the EIA said.

