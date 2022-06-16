ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Moonis Elahi

Recorder Report 16 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: A special court (offence in banks) on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti till June 22 in a case of alleged money laundering registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The PA Secretary is believed to be very close to Speaker Assembly Pervez Elahi.

Moonis Elahi also filed a petition for pre-arrest bail before a special court (Central-I) in the money laundering case. The court, however, returned the petition saying it lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FIA Moonis Elahi PMLQ special court (offence in banks)

