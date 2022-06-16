Court grants pre-arrest bail to Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: A special court (offence in banks) on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti till June 22 in a case of alleged money laundering registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The PA Secretary is believed to be very close to Speaker Assembly Pervez Elahi.

Moonis Elahi also filed a petition for pre-arrest bail before a special court (Central-I) in the money laundering case. The court, however, returned the petition saying it lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

