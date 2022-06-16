KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 15, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
179,320,657 99,690,518 5,458,706,281 3,090,826,876
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 464,994,217 (404,133,182) 60,861,035
Local Individuals 3,939,828,541 (3,930,822,650) 9,005,891
Local Corporates 2,131,324,624 (2,201,191,550) (69,866,926)
