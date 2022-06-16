KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 15, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,438.79 High: 41,535.24 Low: 41,054.68 Net Change: 384.11 Volume (000): 60,086 Value (000): 3,678,955 Makt Cap (000) 1,647,143,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,899.86 NET CH (+) 52.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,079.40 NET CH (+) 90.60 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,731.28 NET CH (+) 67.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,291.30 NET CH (+) 64.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,725.83 NET CH (+) 38.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,253.88 NET CH (+) 13.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-June-2022 ====================================

