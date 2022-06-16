Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 15, 2022). ==================================== BR...
16 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 15, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,438.79
High: 41,535.24
Low: 41,054.68
Net Change: 384.11
Volume (000): 60,086
Value (000): 3,678,955
Makt Cap (000) 1,647,143,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,899.86
NET CH (+) 52.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,079.40
NET CH (+) 90.60
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,731.28
NET CH (+) 67.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,291.30
NET CH (+) 64.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,725.83
NET CH (+) 38.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,253.88
NET CH (+) 13.11
------------------------------------
As on: 15-June-2022
====================================

