ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 424.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 159.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil demand to return to pre-Covid level in 2023: IEA

AFP 15 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Global oil demand will return to pre-pandemic levels next year as China’s consumption recovers from Covid lockdowns, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

Soaring oil prices and weaker economic growth will temper the growth of demand in the second half of this year, said the Paris-based agency.

But “resurgent Chinese oil consumption will more than compensate for a slowdown” in oil demand among the 38-nation Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development that gathers mostly developed countries, the IEA said.

OPEC sticks to forecast of 2022 oil demand exceeding pre-pandemic levels but sees risks

China has enforced a zero-Covid policy that has led to lockdowns in Shanghai, its economic hub.

The IEA expects global oil demand to grow to 99.4 million barrels per day in 2022 – higher than its previous estimates but still one million barrels lower than in 2019.

Demand is set to grow to 101.6 million barrels per day in 2023, according to the IEA, which advises developed countries on energy policy.

Supply “may struggle to keep pace” with demand next year, however, as major crude producer Russia faces tighter sanctions, the IEA said.

IEA Global oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil demand to return to pre-Covid level in 2023: IEA

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Joe Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

OGDCL announces gas discovery in Sindh's Ghotki

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Oil prices climb, but expected US interest rate hike looms

China comes to our rescue in a big way

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Read more stories