ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.25%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
GGL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.63%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.75%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
TPLP 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.84%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 52 (1.28%)
BR30 14,954 Increased By 155.6 (1.05%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 439 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 159.6 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB to hold unscheduled meeting to discuss market rout

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank’s rate-setting Governing Council will hold an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss the recent sell-off in government bond markets, a spokesperson said.

Bond yields have risen sharply since the ECB promised a series of rate hikes last Thursday and the spread between the yields of Germany and more indebted southern nations, particularly Italy, soared to its highest in over two years.

Euro zone shares slide 1pc after ECB signals rates lift-off

“The Governing Council will have an ad-hoc meeting on Wednesday to discuss current market conditions,” an ECB spokesperson said.

uropean Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

ECB to hold unscheduled meeting to discuss market rout

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Nepra agrees to let KE recover Rs9bn from consumers

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Sindh presents deficit budget

Read more stories