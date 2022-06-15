ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.97%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.79%)
GGL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.32%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.02%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.81%)
TELE 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.62%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 77.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
UNITY 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 54.9 (1.35%)
BR30 14,963 Increased By 163.8 (1.11%)
KSE100 41,529 Increased By 479.5 (1.17%)
KSE30 15,833 Increased By 176.1 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei sinks for fourth day amid Fed decision jitters

Reuters Updated 15 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index headed for a fourth straight session of loss on Wednesday amid nerves ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day that could see a much more hawkish shift and potentially put economic growth at risk.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.73% to 26,435.01 as of the midday break, on course for its longest losing streak in more than three months.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 151 fell versus 69 winners, while five were flat.

Energy was the worst-performing sector by far, sinking 3.42% following a retreat in crude oil prices.

The only winners were financials — up 0.3% amid higher global bond yields — and real estate, which rose 1.03%.

The broader Topix slid 0.72%. Money markets are now certain the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points later in the day, which would be the biggest increase since 1984, after data at the end of last week showed US consumer price inflation running red hot.

“While investors await the Fed’s decision, the mood in the market is strongly wait-and-see,” making active buying of shares difficult, said a market participant at a Japanese securities firm.

“At the same time, there is a sense in some parts of the market that recent declines have gone too far, and a break below 26,500 is likely to see dip buying emerge.”

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was the Nikkei’s biggest drag, shaving off 20 points with its 1.08% drop.

Its peer Advantest sank 1.41%, despite gains for chip-related shares on Wall Street overnight.

Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US gains

Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings was the biggest percentage decliner, down 5.74%.

That was followed by a 4.23% slide for oil company Inpex. 

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei sinks for fourth day amid Fed decision jitters

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Nepra agrees to let KE recover Rs9bn from consumers

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Sindh presents deficit budget

Read more stories