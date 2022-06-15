Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares kicked off Wednesday morning with small gains as a little stability returned to markets after hefty losses at the start of the week, with eyes on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.21 percent, or 43.33 points, to 21,111.32.

Hong Kong stocks finish flat, Shanghai rises

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.20 points to 3,289.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.23 percent, or 4.78 points, to 2,093.89.