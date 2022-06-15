KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
154,660,100 87,433,651 4,020,930,713 2,256,478,605
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 404,290,274 (397,236,419) 7,053,854
Local Individuals 3,250,713,610 (2,835,738,118) 414,975,491
Local Corporates 1,255,491,873 (1,677,521,220) (422,029,345)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments