Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
15 Jun, 2022
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Bhanero TextileMills 14.07.2022 08.07.2022
Limited 03.00.P.M to
EOGM 14.07.2022
TPL Insurance 06.07.2022 04.07.2022
Limited 11.00.A.M To
EOGM 06.07.2022
(BIPLSC)BankIslami 29.06.2022
Pakistan Limited to 30.06.2022
==========================================================================================================
